PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PD shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut PagerDuty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PD opened at $6.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $6.67 and a 52 week high of $19.70. The firm has a market cap of $614.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.66.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. PagerDuty had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 31.12%.The company had revenue of $124.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. PagerDuty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.120 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PagerDuty

In related news, Director Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 266,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $3,560,004.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,389,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,902,027.75. This trade represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PagerDuty

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 323,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after buying an additional 142,232 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 91.3% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 391,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,978,000 after acquiring an additional 186,751 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter valued at $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,312,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues. Its platform includes PagerDuty Incident Management that provides a real-time view across the status of a digital service while incorporating noise reduction to remove false positives; AIOps that applies machine learning to correlate and automate the identification of incidents from billions of events; Process Automation offers centralized design time and run time environment for orchestrating automated workflows that span across departments, technologies, and networks; Customer Service Operations, which is offered to orchestrate, automate, and scale responses to customer impacting issues.

