Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.82 and traded as high as GBX 204.50. Spire Healthcare Group shares last traded at GBX 200, with a volume of 33,875,848 shares trading hands.

Spire Healthcare Group Trading Down 0.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 183.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.68. The firm has a market cap of £799.91 million, a P/E ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments. The company also provides eye surgery and treatments, family planning, gastroenterology, general medicine, general surgery, haematology, hand surgery, hip and knee treatment, and heart and kidney treatments.

