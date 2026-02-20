Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.20 Million Stock Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. $SITE

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 68.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123,377 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.13% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $7,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 61.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 145.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 276.5% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.44.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of SITE opened at $150.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.37 and a 200-day moving average of $135.08. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $101.25 and a one year high of $168.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 9.33%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SiteOne Landscape Supply

In other news, EVP Eric J. Elema sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $278,887.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,967.11. This represents a 37.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply is a leading distributor of landscape supplies and irrigation equipment in North America. The company serves a broad range of customers, including independent landscapers, lawn and garden retailers, municipalities and other commercial landscape professionals. Its product portfolio spans irrigation and lighting controls, pipes and fittings, fertilizers and soils, lighting fixtures, hardscapes, outdoor lighting systems and related installation accessories.

In addition to core product lines, SiteOne offers agronomic services designed to optimize turf and plant health, as well as online tools and training resources to help customers plan, specify and manage projects more efficiently.

