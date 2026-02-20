BlackRock World Mining Trust (LON:BRWM) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of BlackRock World Mining Trust plc (LON:BRWM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 906.54 and traded as high as GBX 977.63. BlackRock World Mining Trust shares last traded at GBX 973, with a volume of 257,051 shares trading hands.

BlackRock World Mining Trust Trading Up 0.5%

The company has a market cap of £1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 906.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 733.40.

About BlackRock World Mining Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Company aims to provide a diversified investment in mining and metal assets worldwide, actively managed with the objective of maximising total returns. While the policy is to invest principally in quoted securities, the Company’s investment policy includes investing in royalties derived from the production of metals and minerals as well as physical metals. Up to 10% of gross assets may be held in physical metals and up to 20% may be invested in unquoted investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock World Mining Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.