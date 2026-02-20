Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 128.07 and traded as high as GBX 132.50. Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 128.50, with a volume of 37,990 shares traded.

ECEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 270 to GBX 240 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 target price on shares of Eurocell in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Eurocell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 210.

The stock has a market capitalization of £127.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.43, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 128.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 130.51.

In related news, insider Derek Mapp purchased 4,227 shares of Eurocell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 128 per share, for a total transaction of £5,410.56. Also, insider Angela Rushforth acquired 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 per share, with a total value of £1,515.52. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 7,555 shares of company stock valued at $967,040. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eurocell plc engages in manufacture, distribution, and recycling of windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Profiles and Building Plastics segments. It also offers fascia and capping boards, finishing trims, soffit boards, ventilators, and accessories; decking, fencing, and balustrade. In addition, the company provides polycarbonate, roofing insulation and membrane, lightweight roofing and tiles, flashing, flat roofing, dry verge, roof lanterns and glazing, ladders, and access equipment; external and internal cladding; and sealants, adhesives, and cleaners.

