Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 234,840 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $1,281,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,487,931.30. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,720,261.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,151,117.72. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders bought 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and sold 21,416 shares worth $4,157,630. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $185.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $203.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.08.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 3.62%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on CHRW shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $177.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $184.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.29.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world’s largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company’s primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

