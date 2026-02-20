The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 292.80 and traded as low as GBX 281.77. The Alumasc Group shares last traded at GBX 287, with a volume of 280,519 shares changing hands.

The Alumasc Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £103.02 million, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.17, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 251.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 292.80.

The Alumasc Group (LON:ALU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported GBX 8.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The Alumasc Group had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 8.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Alumasc Group plc will post 29.3908629 earnings per share for the current year.

The Alumasc Group Company Profile

Alumasc is a UK-based supplier of premium building products, systems and solutions.

Almost 80% of group sales are driven by building regulations and specifications (architects and structural engineers) because of the performance characteristics offered.

Over 90% of group sales relate to one or more of the following long-term strategic growth drivers: Energy management, Water management, Bespoke architectural solutions and Ease of construction (including off-site construction)

Our strategy is enabling us to outperform the UK construction market, and we are leveraging this through growth in export sales.

