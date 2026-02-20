First National Bank of Omaha Invests $434,000 in Viavi Solutions Inc. $VIAV

First National Bank of Omaha bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 12.7% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIAV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Rosenblatt Securities set a $27.00 price target on Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $26.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of -146.27 and a beta of 0.96. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $28.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 13.03% and a negative net margin of 3.38%.The company had revenue of $369.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Viavi Solutions has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.220-4.000 EPS. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 24,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $442,348.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 49,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,848.50. The trade was a 32.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 24,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $579,991.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 136,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,869.31. This represents a 15.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 832,253 shares of company stock worth $18,676,085. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Inc is a provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, cable operators, enterprises and government agencies. The company offers an extensive portfolio of fiber optic and copper cable test and measurement instruments, wireless network testing equipment and network performance monitoring software. Its products are designed to support the deployment, maintenance and optimization of high-speed broadband, 5G wireless, data center and enterprise networks.

Viavi’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments: Network & Service Enablement and Optical Security & Performance.

