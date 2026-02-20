Brokerages Set Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) Price Target at $184.80

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $196.20.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BELFB shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Bel Fuse in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut Bel Fuse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $170.00 price target on Bel Fuse in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Oppenheimer set a $180.00 price target on Bel Fuse and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Northland Securities set a $266.00 price objective on Bel Fuse in a report on Thursday.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Bel Fuse by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Bel Fuse by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,656 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Bel Fuse by 3.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bel Fuse by 6.7% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 52.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.39% of the company’s stock.

BELFB stock opened at $230.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $57.99 and a fifty-two week high of $248.61.

Bel Fuse Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic components that bridge power, data and video applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of products, including board-level circuit protection devices such as fuses, positive temperature coefficient (PTC) resistors and inductors; power transformers, modules and supplies; as well as connectivity solutions encompassing USB, HDMI, RJ45, coaxial and fiber-optic connectors. These products serve a wide array of end markets, including telecommunications, data communications, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive and renewable energy.

Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Oradell, New Jersey, Bel Fuse has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

