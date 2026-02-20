Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Packaging Corporation of America $PKG

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,227,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 12.48% of Packaging Corporation of America worth $2,446,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKG. World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 4.1% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Corporation of America by 3.3% in the second quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its position in Packaging Corporation of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corporation of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Packaging Corporation of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Packaging Corporation of America from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Packaging Corporation of America from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research upgraded Packaging Corporation of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $273.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Packaging Corporation of America from $226.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 12,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $2,795,734.50. Following the sale, the president owned 197,062 shares in the company, valued at $45,422,791. This represents a 5.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Corporation of America Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $239.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.50. Packaging Corporation of America has a 12-month low of $172.71 and a 12-month high of $249.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. Packaging Corporation of America had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Packaging Corporation of America has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.200-2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Corporation of America will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Packaging Corporation of America’s payout ratio is 58.34%.

Packaging Corporation of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) is a leading North American manufacturer of containerboard and corrugated packaging products. The company produces a range of paper-based packaging solutions including linerboard, corrugating medium, corrugated shipping containers, retail-ready packaging and point-of-purchase displays. In addition to core packaging products, Packaging Corporation of America offers packaging design, testing and supply-chain services intended to optimize protection, cost and sustainability for customers.

Headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois, the company operates an integrated network of mills and corrugated manufacturing facilities across the United States and serves customers throughout North America in industries such as e-commerce, grocery and food & beverage, consumer packaged goods and industrial markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corporation of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.