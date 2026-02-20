Vanguard Group Inc. Trims Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,347,617 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 255,392 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.73% of Aptiv worth $2,185,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at about $304,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Aptiv by 24.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,371,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $204,585,000 after purchasing an additional 205,718 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 20.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 3,844.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 313,359 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,018,000 after purchasing an additional 305,414 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Aptiv from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore raised their price objective on Aptiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 target price on Aptiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $110.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $88.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.95.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Aptiv had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Aptiv has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.550-1.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.750 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aptiv

In related news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,941,515. The trade was a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

