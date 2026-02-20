Nutanix $NTNX Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,682,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 9.93% of Nutanix worth $1,984,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% during the second quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price objective on Nutanix in a report on Monday, January 12th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nutanix from $71.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Nutanix from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Nutanix stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.14. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $35.39 and a twelve month high of $83.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.09, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.48.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 8.43%.The business had revenue of $670.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nutanix will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutanix, Inc is an enterprise cloud computing company that develops software to simplify the deployment and management of datacenter infrastructure. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in San Jose, California, Nutanix is best known for pioneering hyperconverged infrastructure (HCI), an approach that integrates compute, storage and virtualization into a single software-defined platform aimed at reducing complexity and operational overhead in private and hybrid cloud environments.

The company’s product portfolio centers on the Nutanix Cloud Platform, which includes its core AOS software for HCI, Prism for infrastructure management and automation, and a suite of additional services such as Calm for application automation, Files and Volumes for file and block services, Karbon for Kubernetes orchestration, and Era for database management.

