Vanguard Group Inc. Has $2.34 Billion Position in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,242,760 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 156,339 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 12.61% of F5 worth $2,340,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its position in F5 by 275.0% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in F5 by 288.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in F5 in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $279.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.36. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.76 and a 52-week high of $346.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 news, CTO Kunal Anand sold 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.32, for a total value of $104,926.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 8,971 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,808.72. This trade represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Anthony Maddison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.66, for a total transaction of $280,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 2,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,930.50. The trade was a 25.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 19,191 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,595 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FFIV. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of F5 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price target on F5 from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $295.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on F5

F5 Profile

(Free Report)

F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.