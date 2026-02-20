GATX (NYSE:GATX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Susquehanna Analyst Says

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by analysts at Susquehanna from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GATX. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 target price on shares of GATX in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on GATX from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GATX in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GATX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.33.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $188.97 on Friday. GATX has a 52-week low of $139.44 and a 52-week high of $195.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.19.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.67 million. GATX had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. GATX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.500-10.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GATX will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GATX news, SVP Aken Jennifer Van sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.15, for a total transaction of $295,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 5,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,454.80. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in GATX by 364.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GATX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Community Bank N.A. bought a new position in GATX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in GATX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Board raised the quarterly dividend 8.2% to $0.66 and set an ex?dividend date of March 2 — signals of confidence in cash flow and support for income investors. GATX raises dividend by 8.2% to $0.66

Board raised the quarterly dividend 8.2% to $0.66 and set an ex?dividend date of March 2 — signals of confidence in cash flow and support for income investors. Positive Sentiment: Company announced a new $300 million buyback program alongside the dividend increase — adds another direct capital-return mechanism that can support the share price over time. MarketWatch: buyback and dividend

Company announced a new $300 million buyback program alongside the dividend increase — adds another direct capital-return mechanism that can support the share price over time. Positive Sentiment: Reported Q4 EPS of $2.44 and revenue of $449M, with year?over?year revenue growth — results broadly in line with expectations and show continued operating profitability. QuiverQuant: Q4 results

Reported Q4 EPS of $2.44 and revenue of $449M, with year?over?year revenue growth — results broadly in line with expectations and show continued operating profitability. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains constructive: recent buy/positive ratings and median price target near $205 signal continued Wall Street support, but targets vary. QuiverQuant: analyst ratings & targets

Analyst coverage remains constructive: recent buy/positive ratings and median price target near $205 signal continued Wall Street support, but targets vary. Neutral Sentiment: Company published the Q4 2025 earnings call transcript (useful for detail on fleet utilization, lease renewals and integration plans). Earnings call transcript

Company published the Q4 2025 earnings call transcript (useful for detail on fleet utilization, lease renewals and integration plans). Neutral Sentiment: Press and analyst commentary highlight the upcoming integration of the Wells Fargo portfolio as a near?term operational focus that could drive execution risk or upside depending on integration outcomes. Investing.com: Wells Fargo integration

Press and analyst commentary highlight the upcoming integration of the Wells Fargo portfolio as a near?term operational focus that could drive execution risk or upside depending on integration outcomes. Negative Sentiment: FY?2026 EPS guidance of $9.50–$10.10 was provided and the midpoint is slightly below consensus (~$10.03) — guidance softness is the primary near?term negative catalyst pressuring the stock. (Guidance cited in company release/updates.)

FY?2026 EPS guidance of $9.50–$10.10 was provided and the midpoint is slightly below consensus (~$10.03) — guidance softness is the primary near?term negative catalyst pressuring the stock. (Guidance cited in company release/updates.) Negative Sentiment: Some data feeds flagged mixed beats/misses (small variance vs some analyst models) and notable insider selling over recent months, which can raise investor caution on near?term sentiment. QuiverQuant: insider selling & details

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) is a global railcar leasing and asset management company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1898 as General American Transportation Corporation, GATX has grown into one of the world’s leading lessors of railcars, marine vessels and industrial assets. The company’s core business focuses on leasing and managing high-value equipment for customers in the energy, industrial, chemical, agricultural and metals markets.

In its Rail North America segment, GATX owns and manages a diverse fleet of more than 60,000 railcars, including tank cars, covered hoppers, boxcars and flatcars.

