Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $107.06 and last traded at $113.00, with a volume of 1410373 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $159.00 target price on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Hamilton Lane Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.60.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $198.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.36 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 27.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Hamilton Lane’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 347.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 920.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 80.5% in the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane is a global private markets investment management firm specializing in the full spectrum of private equity and credit strategies. The company partners with institutional investors and wealth managers to design, implement and manage customized portfolios in primary fund investing, secondary market transactions and direct co-investment opportunities. By combining investment selection, portfolio construction and ongoing monitoring, Hamilton Lane seeks to optimize risk-adjusted returns across diverse private markets exposures.

Founded in 1991, Hamilton Lane has developed a track record of investment and advisory services in private markets.

