Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC) Announces $0.19 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Encompass Health has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Encompass Health has a dividend payout ratio of 13.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $5.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

EHC opened at $107.16 on Friday. Encompass Health has a fifty-two week low of $92.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.98 and a 200 day moving average of $114.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.810-6.100 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post?acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end?of?life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

