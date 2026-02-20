Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 11th

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 1.05 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Thursday, December 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th.

Garmin has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Garmin has a dividend payout ratio of 42.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Garmin to earn $7.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Shares of NYSE GRMN opened at $239.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.46. Garmin has a 52-week low of $169.26 and a 52-week high of $261.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 22.96%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. Garmin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.350-9.350 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Barclays set a $240.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Garmin Ltd. is a technology company best known for designing and manufacturing navigation, communication and information devices that leverage global positioning system (GPS) technology. The company serves a diverse set of markets including consumer fitness and wearables, automotive navigation, aviation avionics, marine electronics and outdoor handheld devices. Garmin’s products combine hardware, mapping and software services to deliver location-aware solutions for personal, recreational and professional uses.

Garmin’s product lineup includes wearable fitness and multisport watches (Forerunner, Fenix, Venu), cycling computers and accessories (Edge, Varia), handheld and handheld-mounted GPS devices for outdoor activities, automotive and portable navigation units, marine chartplotters and fishfinders, and certified avionics for fixed- and rotary-wing aircraft.

