Wedbush Has Lowered Expectations for Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Wedbush from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on W. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Wayfair from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE W opened at $79.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.46. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $119.98. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 3.36.

In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $528,882.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 106,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,230,364.88. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $16,330,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 289,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,471,377.51. The trade was a 34.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 950,494 shares of company stock worth $100,127,813. Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,457,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,237,000 after purchasing an additional 82,584 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,634,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Wayfair by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,407,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,950,000 after buying an additional 180,558 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,570,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,514,000 after buying an additional 166,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wayfair by 37.6% during the second quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,420,000 after buying an additional 819,615 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is an e-commerce company focused on home furnishings and décor. Through its platform, Wayfair offers a broad assortment of furniture, lighting, home textiles, kitchenware and decorative accessories. The company’s portfolio includes flagship sites such as Wayfair.com, as well as specialty retail brands like Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane and Perigold, each catering to distinct design styles and price points.

Founded in 2002 by Niraj Shah and Steve Conine under the name CSN Stores, the business rebranded as Wayfair in 2011 and went public in 2014.

