Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Up 13.4% – What’s Next?

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.72 and last traded at GBX 0.72. Approximately 58,361,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 110,597,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64.
Helium One Global Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.12.
Helium One Global Company Profile
The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country. The assets lie near surface seeps with helium concentrations ranging up to 10.6% helium by volume. All Helium One’s licences are held on a 100% equity basis.
The Company’s flagship Rukwa Project is located within the Rukwa Rift Basin covering 1,900km2 in south-west Tanzania.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Helium One Global
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Buffett, Gates and Bezos Quietly Dumping Stocks—Here’s Why
- Elon Taking SpaceX Public! $100 Pre-IPO Opportunity!
- From Quiet Compounder to 2026 Breakout? BSEM
- Unlocked: Elon Musk’s Next Big IPO
Receive News & Ratings for Helium One Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helium One Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.