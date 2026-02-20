Helium One Global (LON:HE1) Trading Up 13.4% – What’s Next?

Helium One Global Ltd (LON:HE1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 13.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.72 and last traded at GBX 0.72. Approximately 58,361,094 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 110,597,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.64.

Helium One Global Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £63.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 0.12.

Helium One Global Company Profile

Helium One Global, the AIM-listed Tanzanian explorer, holds prospecting licences across three distinct project areas, with the potential to become a strategic player in resolving a supply-constrained helium market.

The Rukwa, Balangida, and Eyasi projects are located within rift basins on the margin of the Tanzanian Craton in the north and southwest of the country. The assets lie near surface seeps with helium concentrations ranging up to 10.6% helium by volume. All Helium One’s licences are held on a 100% equity basis.

The Company’s flagship Rukwa Project is located within the Rukwa Rift Basin covering 1,900km2 in south-west Tanzania.

