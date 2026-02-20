Inomin Mines (CVE:MINE) Shares Down 15% – Time to Sell?

Inomin Mines Inc. (CVE:MINE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 474,982 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 248% from the average session volume of 136,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Inomin Mines Trading Down 15.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.17 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 5.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Inomin Mines Company Profile

Inomin Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. It explores for magnesium, nickel, gold, silver, copper, chromium, cobalt, and zinc deposits. The company was formerly known as Inovent Capital Inc Inomin Mines Inc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

