MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

MFA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of MFA Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MFA Financial from $10.50 to $10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded MFA Financial from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MFA Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.56.

MFA Financial Price Performance

Shares of MFA opened at $10.04 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 23.73%.The business had revenue of $88.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MFA Financial will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFA Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in MFA Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MFA Financial by 62.3% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in MFA Financial by 540.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, headquartered in New York City, is a real estate investment trust that specializes in investing in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through net interest income and capital appreciation. As a mortgage REIT, MFA Financial focuses on constructing a diversified portfolio of agency and non-agency residential mortgage assets, leveraging its expertise in acquiring, financing and servicing mortgage products.

MFA Financial’s investment portfolio encompasses a wide range of mortgage instruments, including adjustable-rate and fixed-rate mortgage loans, interest-only securities, and agency mortgage-backed securities guaranteed by government-sponsored entities.

