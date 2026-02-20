Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Stock

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.93% from the company’s previous close.
ONTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.88.
Onto Innovation Stock Performance
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.02). Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.46%.The business had revenue of $266.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.360 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Onto Innovation
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Onto Innovation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Onto Innovation by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting Onto Innovation
Here are the key news stories impacting Onto Innovation this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Company highlights and strategic wins — Onto reported record 2025 revenue, completed the Semilab product-line acquisition, shipped next?gen Dragonfly systems and announced a major HBM agreement, all of which support future revenue and market positioning. Onto Innovation Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Guidance nudges above Street — Management set Q1 FY2026 EPS at $1.260–$1.360 (consensus ~$1.29) and revenue guidance $275–$285M versus ~$272M consensus, giving investors confidence that near?term demand and margins will be steady to improving. Onto Innovation Reports 2025 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst action — Stifel raised its price target to $215 (reported via Benzinga), a signal of analyst recognition of the company’s progress even though the rating remains “hold.” Benzinga
- Neutral Sentiment: Revenue roughly in line — Q4 revenue came in at $266.87M vs. consensus ~$265.7M (up ~1.1% YoY), a modest beat but not a material acceleration. Onto Innovation: Q4 Earnings Snapshot / Press Release
- Neutral Sentiment: Earnings call transcript available — Management commentary (guidance drivers, integration of Semilab, product cadence) is in the Q4 call transcript for investors who want detail on demand trends and margin assumptions. Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Neutral Sentiment: Momentum narrative surfaced — A Zacks piece highlights ONTO as a momentum pick; such coverage can attract traders but is less material than results/guidance. Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Onto Innovation (ONTO) is a Great Choice
- Negative Sentiment: Slight EPS miss and YoY decline — Q4 EPS was $1.26, missing the $1.28 consensus and down from $1.51 a year ago, which underscores near-term margin pressure and could temper longer-term multiple expansion. Onto Innovation (ONTO) Misses Q4 Earnings Estimates
Onto Innovation Company Profile
Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) is a global supplier of advanced process control and inspection systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers. The company’s solutions span metrology, inspection, defect review and lithography mask repair, helping customers optimize yield, reduce costs and improve device performance. By integrating high-resolution optical and e-beam tools with sophisticated software analytics, Onto Innovation enables wafer, mask and advanced packaging producers to maintain tight process control across leading-edge nodes and specialty applications.
Key products include high-throughput wafer metrology systems, optical and e-beam defect inspection platforms, mask inspection and repair tools, and data-driven software for yield management and process optimization.
