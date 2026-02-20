Loop Capital Lowers Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $250.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Loop Capital from $320.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADSK. Macquarie Infrastructure lifted their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $382.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $365.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.96.

Get Autodesk alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ADSK

Autodesk Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $229.10 on Thursday. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $216.01 and a twelve month high of $329.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $292.68.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The software company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.17. Autodesk had a return on equity of 52.06% and a net margin of 16.09%.The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.180-10.250 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 2.590-2.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,480,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 44,345.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,280,515 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $675,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Autodesk by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,989,372 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $884,884,000 after purchasing an additional 952,343 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,868,159 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $552,994,000 after purchasing an additional 950,149 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter worth $268,649,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

(Get Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.