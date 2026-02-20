Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,782,917 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 521,915 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.62% of lululemon athletica worth $2,452,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,344,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 2,598.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 475,957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $84,687,000 after purchasing an additional 458,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 16.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in lululemon athletica by 23.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,710,425 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $406,363,000 after buying an additional 322,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch SE raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 17.7% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 1,930,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $343,553,000 after buying an additional 290,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts:

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on lululemon athletica from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.05.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on lululemon athletica

lululemon athletica Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of LULU stock opened at $182.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.01. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $159.25 and a 52-week high of $372.66.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. Analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Profile

(Free Report)

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.