Compass Diversified (CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $486.1670 million for the quarter.
Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $472.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.19 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 24.48%. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Compass Diversified Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $542.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $22.21.
CODI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Compass Diversified to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Compass Diversified from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
About Compass Diversified
Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.
Compass Diversified’s investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.
