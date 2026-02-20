Compass Diversified (CODI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its results before the market opens on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.13 per share and revenue of $486.1670 million for the quarter.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($1.59). The business had revenue of $472.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.19 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 7.08% and a positive return on equity of 24.48%. On average, analysts expect Compass Diversified to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CODI opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The firm has a market cap of $542.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.09. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $22.21.

Institutional Trading of Compass Diversified

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,966,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,439,000 after acquiring an additional 843,965 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,626,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Compass Diversified by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,238,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 78.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,157,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,660,000 after purchasing an additional 509,040 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 995,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,620 shares during the period. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CODI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CJS Securities raised shares of Compass Diversified to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Compass Point set a $15.00 target price on Compass Diversified in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Friday, December 26th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on Compass Diversified from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

About Compass Diversified

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) is a publicly traded private equity company headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The firm specializes in acquiring and managing middle-market businesses across a variety of industries, with a focus on driving operational performance and sustainable growth. As an externally managed entity, Compass Diversified leverages a disciplined investment approach to build a portfolio of market-leading companies that benefit from strategic oversight, capital support and shared best practices.

Compass Diversified’s investment activities span five core sectors: branded consumer, consumer services, differentiated industrial products, value-added distribution and business services.

