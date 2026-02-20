Safety Insurance Group (SAFT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Safety Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.28 per share for the quarter.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $78.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.51. Safety Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $67.04 and a fifty-two week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of Safety Insurance Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 4,745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 304,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,741,000 after buying an additional 117,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 48,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after buying an additional 41,161 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc is a publicly traded property and casualty insurance holding company incorporated in Massachusetts in 1994. Its principal subsidiary, Safety Insurance Company, traces its roots back to 1923 and has since evolved into a regional personal lines insurer. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and trades on the Nasdaq under the symbol SAFT.

Safety Insurance Group focuses primarily on private passenger automobile and homeowners insurance products, along with dwelling fire, umbrella liability, and certain commercial auto coverages.

