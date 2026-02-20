First Pacific (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

First Pacific Co. (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 89,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 60,921 shares.The stock last traded at $4.22 and had previously closed at $4.27.

First Pacific Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10.

Get First Pacific alerts:

About First Pacific

(Get Free Report)

First Pacific Company Limited is a Hong Kong-based investment management and holding company with a focus on Asia. Since its establishment in 1981, First Pacific has built a diversified portfolio of investments in consumer food products, infrastructure, natural resources and telecommunications. The firm’s strategy centres on acquiring substantial minority interests in companies with strong regional positions and working collaboratively to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value.

In the consumer products sector, First Pacific’s principal holding is in Indofood, one of Indonesia’s largest vertically integrated food companies, known for branded noodles, flour, cooking oils and dairy products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.