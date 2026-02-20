JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in SAP SE $SAP

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,116,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 28,924 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of SAP worth $298,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.0% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 2.4% in the second quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SAP by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,495 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 22.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $200.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.46 and its 200 day moving average is $251.35. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $189.22 and a 1 year high of $313.28.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The software maker reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 19.92%.The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Citigroup downgraded SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.75.

SAP SE is a global enterprise software company headquartered in Walldorf, Germany. Founded in 1972 by five former IBM engineers, the company’s name is an acronym for Systeme, Anwendungen und Produkte in der Datenverarbeitung (Systems, Applications & Products in Data Processing). SAP develops and sells software and services that help organizations manage business processes across finance, human resources, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and customer relationships.

SAP’s product portfolio spans on?premises and cloud offerings, anchored by its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions such as SAP S/4HANA and the SAP HANA in?memory database and platform.

