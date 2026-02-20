Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Releases Earnings Results

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 1.80%.The company had revenue of C($3.43) million for the quarter.

Superior Plus Price Performance

TSE SPB opened at C$7.94 on Friday. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.43 and a beta of 0.49.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPB shares. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded Superior Plus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, November 17th. TD Securities raised shares of Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.28.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline. By displacing more carbon intensive fuels, Superior is a leader in the energy transition and helping customers lower operating costs and improve environmental performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.