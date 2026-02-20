5N Plus (FPLSF) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.0852 per share and revenue of $90.76 million for the quarter.

5N Plus Stock Up 0.3%

5N Plus stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. 5N Plus has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 1.97.

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

5N Plus Inc is a Canadian specialty chemicals and materials company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high?purity metals and compounds for advanced technology markets. The company’s product portfolio spans a range of elemental metals—including bismuth, antimony, tellurium, selenium, indium and germanium—along with organometallic precursors, catalysts and radioisotopes. These materials are engineered to meet stringent purity standards (commonly known as “five?nines” or 99.999% purity) for critical applications in electronics, photovoltaics, catalysts and life sciences.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Boucherville, Quebec, 5N Plus has grown from its roots in high?purity research to a global manufacturing and distribution platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 5N Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 5N Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.