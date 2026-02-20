Taboola.com (TBLAW) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAW – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1086 per share and revenue of $537.7160 million for the quarter.

Taboola.com Trading Up 6.6%

NASDAQ:TBLAW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09. Taboola.com has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.37.

Taboola.com Company Profile

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLAW) operates a leading content discovery and native advertising platform designed to drive user engagement and monetization for digital publishers and advertisers. The company’s core offering centers on a recommendation engine that analyzes user behavior and content attributes to serve personalized links to articles, videos and other digital media. By placing sponsored and editorial suggestions in prominent placements on publisher sites and apps, Taboola helps media companies increase pageviews and advertising yield while providing brands with targeted exposure to relevant audiences.

Among Taboola’s product suite are its flagship content recommendation widgets, in-feed experiences such as Taboola Feed, video ad formats and programmatic solutions.

