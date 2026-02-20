Insider Selling: ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $26,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 107,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,150. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ReposiTrak Price Performance

TRAK traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.73. 116,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,100. The stock has a market cap of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. ReposiTrak Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.69 and a 12 month high of $23.72.

ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. ReposiTrak had a net margin of 30.62% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on TRAK. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ReposiTrak in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded ReposiTrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional Trading of ReposiTrak

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,654,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,508,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ReposiTrak by 2.9% during the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 815,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 23,054 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in ReposiTrak by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 793,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,914 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ReposiTrak in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,457,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in ReposiTrak by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 223,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after buying an additional 26,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

ReposiTrak Company Profile

ReposiTrak, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TRAK, is a provider of cloud-based supply chain compliance and transparency solutions. The company’s platform enables retailers, suppliers and manufacturers to manage, share and validate product data throughout the supply chain. Through its Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering, ReposiTrak helps organizations ensure adherence to regulatory requirements, industry standards and retailer-specific guidelines for food safety, sustainability, labeling and quality assurance.

At the core of ReposiTrak’s offerings is its DataHub, a centralized repository that captures critical information such as product specifications, certifications, catch-weight data, temperature logs and recall notifications.

