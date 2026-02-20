Erik Bradbury Sells 7,268 Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) CAO Erik Bradbury sold 7,268 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $163,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $826,560. This represents a 16.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

DraftKings Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.31. 11,761,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,734,625. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.59.

Positive Sentiment: Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares (~$2.185M), increasing his stake ~40% — a strong insider signal that can bolster investor confidence. Harry Sloan SEC filing

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DraftKings

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Compound Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Evansbrook LLC acquired a new position in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DraftKings by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 167,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 29,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in DraftKings by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 12,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DKNG shares. Texas Capital raised shares of DraftKings to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Northland Securities set a $24.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Susquehanna set a $33.00 price objective on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DraftKings from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.89.

DraftKings Inc is a leading digital sports entertainment and gaming company specializing in daily fantasy sports, sports betting and iGaming products. The company provides an integrated platform where users can participate in daily fantasy contests, place wagers on professional sports events, and enjoy a range of online casino-style games. DraftKings’ proprietary technology supports real-time odds, live scoring and advanced analytics to enhance the user experience across mobile and desktop applications.

Founded in 2012 by co-founders Jason Robins, Matthew Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings began as a daily fantasy sports provider and rapidly expanded into regulated sports betting following legislative changes in the United States.

