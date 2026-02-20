Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boyd Gaming (BYD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE: BYD) recently:

2/11/2026 – Boyd Gaming was given a new $86.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

2/11/2026 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $90.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2026 – Boyd Gaming had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $84.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2026 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $95.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/2/2026 – Boyd Gaming was given a new $100.00 price target on by analysts at Mizuho.

1/16/2026 – Boyd Gaming had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $87.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2026 – Boyd Gaming was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation.

12/29/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

12/24/2025 – Boyd Gaming was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/24/2025 – Boyd Gaming had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.16%.

Insider Activity at Boyd Gaming

In other news, Director William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $2,545,200.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,930,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,779,123.48. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is a diversified hospitality and gaming company headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. The company develops, owns and operates a portfolio of branded gaming and entertainment properties, including casinos, hotels, restaurants and meeting facilities. Boyd Gaming’s offerings range from slot machines and table games to live entertainment, dining concepts and convention space, designed to appeal to both regional and destination visitors.

Founded in 1975 by its namesake, William S.

