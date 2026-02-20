Noble Mineral Exploration (CVE:NOB) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Here’s What Happened

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:NOB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 216,738 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,048,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Noble Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of C$17.19 million, a P/E ratio of -15.51 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 14.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About Noble Mineral Exploration

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, gold, copper, and PGM deposits. The company was formerly known as Ring of Fire Resources Inc and changed its name to Noble Mineral Exploration Inc in March 2012. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

