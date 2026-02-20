AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

AngloGold Ashanti PLC (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $114.67 and last traded at $113.8070. 2,415,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,886,812 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.63.

AU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.16 and a 200-day moving average of $78.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.59.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. AngloGold Ashanti had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 24.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti PLC will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,001,047 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,979,174,000 after acquiring an additional 252,307 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,847,932 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,395,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804,620 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti during the 4th quarter worth about $1,380,472,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in AngloGold Ashanti by 406.9% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,288,253 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047,686 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,731,937 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $488,820,000 after purchasing an additional 26,421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti is a global gold mining company engaged in the exploration, development, production, processing and sale of gold. Headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa, the company's core activities span the full mining value chain from greenfield exploration and mine development through to ore processing and rehabilitation. Gold is the primary commodity produced, with individual operations sometimes yielding other by?products depending on local geology and processing methods.

The company was formed in 2004 through the merger of AngloGold and Ashanti Goldfields, creating a diversified international gold producer.

