Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Trading Down 6.7% – What’s Next?

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) fell 6.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $76.27 and last traded at $76.71. 387,099 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 335,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 9.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.80. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.24.

About Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development company in the United States. It operates in four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of developed or acquired retail, office, and multi-family properties along with other retail investments. Its MPCs segment develops, sells, and leases residential and commercial land designated for long-term community development projects in and around Las Vegas, Nevada; Houston, Texas; and Phoenix, Arizona.

