Annette Franqui Purchases 1,540 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Stock

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) Director Annette Franqui bought 1,540 shares of OFG Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.06 per share, with a total value of $64,772.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 3,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,686.40. The trade was a 81.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE OFG traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $42.65. 221,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,490. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.77. OFG Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $46.11.

Get OFG Bancorp alerts:

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.11. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 22.72%.The business had revenue of $185.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

OFG Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.20%.

OFG Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 12% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OFG Bancorp by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on OFG Bancorp from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (down previously from $50.00) on shares of OFG Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get Our Latest Research Report on OFG

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OFG Bancorp, through its principal subsidiary Oriental Bank, is a financial holding company headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The company provides a wide range of banking services, including commercial and consumer deposit accounts, small business loans, corporate lending, treasury management, and cash management solutions. Its consumer offerings encompass personal checking and savings accounts, credit cards, and electronic banking platforms designed to serve retail customers across its markets.

In addition to traditional banking products, OFG Bancorp offers mortgage origination and servicing, as well as wealth management and trust services for high?net?worth individuals and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OFG Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFG Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.