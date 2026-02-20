GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) Plans $0.32 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3159 per share on Tuesday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NVYY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. 190,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,077. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.
GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Company Profile
