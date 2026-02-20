GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY) Plans $0.32 Dividend

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF (NASDAQ:NVYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.3159 per share on Tuesday, February 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NVYY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.79. 190,319 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,077. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.82. GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30.

GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF Company Profile

GraniteShares ETF Trust – GraniteShares YieldBOOST NVDA ETF is an exchange traded fund launched by GraniteShares Inc The fund is managed by GraniteShares Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across information technology, semiconductors and semiconductor equipment sectors. It uses derivatives such as options to create its portfolio. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across diversified market capitalization.

