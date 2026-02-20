International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Price Target Raised to $95.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,MarketScreener reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wall Street Zen raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.30 to $77.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 1.6%

IFF stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 1-year low of $59.14 and a 1-year high of $84.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.99. The company has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 3.20%.International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 53,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,622,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 21,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) is a global leader in the creation and production of flavors, fragrances, cosmetic actives and nutritional lipids. The company develops taste and scent solutions for a wide array of end markets including food and beverage, personal care, household goods and pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio spans natural and nature-identical flavors, fine fragrances, functional ingredients for skin and hair care, and specialty oils that enhance nutritional value and sensory appeal.

IFF’s research and development network comprises innovation centers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where multidisciplinary teams collaborate on aroma chemistry, sensory science and biotechnology.

