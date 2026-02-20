NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Position in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. $ATMU

NEOS Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,824 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Atmus Filtration Technologies worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 143.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 54.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ATMU. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

More Atmus Filtration Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Atmus Filtration Technologies this week:

Northland Securities raised EPS estimates across every quarter and lifted FY?2026 to $2.96 (from $2.70), with quarter-by-quarter boosts (Q1 $0.64, Q2 $0.79, Q3 $0.75, Q4 $0.78). The upgrades suggest analysts are modeling continued benefit from Atmus’s recent revenue/earnings beat and the company’s FY?2026 guidance. Positive Sentiment: Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $69 and maintained an “Outperform” rating, signaling buy-side momentum and providing upside vs. recent levels. That target increase supports the rally by validating higher earnings expectations. Baird PT Raise

Robert W. Baird raised its price target to $69 and maintained an “Outperform” rating, signaling buy-side momentum and providing upside vs. recent levels. That target increase supports the rally by validating higher earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: Coverage noting bullish views (e.g., a Wells Fargo analyst cited by AmericanBankingNews) further amplifies demand as multiple brokers align above prior consensus. Wells Fargo Commentary

Coverage noting bullish views (e.g., a Wells Fargo analyst cited by AmericanBankingNews) further amplifies demand as multiple brokers align above prior consensus. Neutral Sentiment: Media/analysis pieces are comparing Atmus to peers (Strattec Security) to assess relative valuation; these pieces may influence longer?term investor views but are less likely to drive immediate price moves than the analyst upgrades. Zacks Comparison

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATMU opened at $64.99 on Friday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.94 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $446.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.25 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 69.78%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Atmus Filtration Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.80%.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies is a global developer and manufacturer of high-performance filter media and filtration solutions. The company designs and produces advanced materials that capture airborne particles across a range of applications, from heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems to industrial and cleanroom environments. By focusing on proprietary meltblown and nanofiber technologies, Atmus delivers media that balances efficiency, airflow and durability for both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses pleated and panel filter media, depth filtration products and specialty laminates used in industries such as commercial buildings, healthcare, transportation and power generation.

