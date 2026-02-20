NEOS Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,323 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,323 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its position in CMS Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in CMS Energy by 52.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in CMS Energy by 15.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of CMS opened at $75.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.47. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $77.28.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.900 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Bank of America set a $82.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CMS

About CMS Energy

(Free Report)

CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS) is an energy company based in Jackson, Michigan, whose principal business is the regulated utility operations of its subsidiary, Consumers Energy. The company is primarily focused on providing electric and natural gas service to customers in Michigan, operating the generation, transmission and distribution infrastructure necessary to deliver energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Jackson, CMS Energy conducts its core activities within the state and is regulated by state utility authorities.

Through Consumers Energy and related subsidiaries, CMS Energy develops, owns and operates a portfolio of generation assets and delivers a range of customer-facing services, including electricity and natural gas supply, grid management, energy efficiency programs and demand-response offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.