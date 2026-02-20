Halliburton Company $HAL Shares Acquired by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 46.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,095 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,253 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,363,599 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,147,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,696 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Halliburton by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,287,989 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $617,269,000 after acquiring an additional 346,218 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,342,963 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $453,461,000 after buying an additional 92,549 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,903,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $242,600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,928 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 23.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,154,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $249,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906,724 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 2,600 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total transaction of $88,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 14,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,849.31. The trade was a 15.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 54,348 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $1,900,006.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 344,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,044,943.60. This represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 337,002 shares of company stock worth $11,445,938. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Halliburton from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.95.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $35.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.77.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.14. Halliburton had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 5.78%.The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton is one of the world’s largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company’s activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

Featured Articles

