Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. $HST Shares Purchased by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,893 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 17,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.5% during the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 216,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 11,954 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $216,965.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 668,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,141,025.05. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

More Host Hotels & Resorts News

Positive Sentiment: Sold two Four Seasons resorts for $1.1B, generating an ~11% unlevered IRR and a 14.9x EBITDA multiple; management says proceeds strengthen the balance sheet and create optionality for buybacks/dividends and reinvestment. GlobeNewswire: Sale Announcement

Sold two Four Seasons resorts for $1.1B, generating an ~11% unlevered IRR and a 14.9x EBITDA multiple; management says proceeds strengthen the balance sheet and create optionality for buybacks/dividends and reinvestment. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue and operational metrics beat: revenues grew 12.3% YoY, comparable Total RevPAR +5.4% (Q4) and full?year RevPAR +3.8%; NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO also rose year-over-year—signals of continued leisure demand and rate power in luxury/upper?upscale assets. Zacks: Q4 AFFO & Revenues Top Estimates

Q4 revenue and operational metrics beat: revenues grew 12.3% YoY, comparable Total RevPAR +5.4% (Q4) and full?year RevPAR +3.8%; NAREIT FFO and Adjusted FFO also rose year-over-year—signals of continued leisure demand and rate power in luxury/upper?upscale assets. Neutral Sentiment: Company set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $2.03–$2.11 (well above Street’s earlier consensus) while giving a modest RevPAR growth range (2.5%–4.0%) — improves forward earnings visibility but relies on slower RevPAR expansion. GlobeNewswire: Full Results & Guidance

Company set FY?2026 EPS guidance of $2.03–$2.11 (well above Street’s earlier consensus) while giving a modest RevPAR growth range (2.5%–4.0%) — improves forward earnings visibility but relies on slower RevPAR expansion. Neutral Sentiment: Board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20/share (ex-div 3/31, pay 4/15), keeping a ~4% yield — supports income investors and signals capital-return focus.

Board declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20/share (ex-div 3/31, pay 4/15), keeping a ~4% yield — supports income investors and signals capital-return focus. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcript and supplemental slides are available for deeper read on channel mix, capital program spend and condo sales (useful for modeling). Seeking Alpha: Earnings Call Transcript

Full Q4 earnings call transcript and supplemental slides are available for deeper read on channel mix, capital program spend and condo sales (useful for modeling). Negative Sentiment: GAAP EPS missed expectations — reported $0.20 vs. consensus ~$0.47 — which can pressure near?term stock multiple despite revenue beat; investors are focused on the quality/timing of non?recurring items vs. recurring cash flows. MarketBeat: Earnings Snapshot

GAAP EPS missed expectations — reported $0.20 vs. consensus ~$0.47 — which can pressure near?term stock multiple despite revenue beat; investors are focused on the quality/timing of non?recurring items vs. recurring cash flows. Negative Sentiment: Large institutional re?weighting and insider sales noted in filings (e.g., major reductions by some asset managers reported), which can add selling pressure and raise questions about demand from big holders. QuiverQuant: Sale & Institutional Activity

Large institutional re?weighting and insider sales noted in filings (e.g., major reductions by some asset managers reported), which can add selling pressure and raise questions about demand from big holders. Negative Sentiment: Comparable hotel margins showed some compression (higher wages/benefit costs and lower insurance gains vs. prior year), and 2026 guidance embeds modest RevPAR growth — a potential limit on multiple expansion absent faster margin recovery. GlobeNewswire: Results & Margin Commentary

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Here are the key news stories impacting Host Hotels & Resorts this week:

Shares of HST stock opened at $20.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.22 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Host Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.110 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $20.00 target price on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.54.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on owning and managing premium lodging properties. The company’s portfolio predominantly comprises luxury and upper-upscale hotels and resorts operated under leading global brands. Through strategic acquisitions, dispositions and capital investments, Host Hotels & Resorts seeks to enhance long-term value by aligning property-level operating performance with broader market trends in hospitality demand.

The company’s holdings span major urban, resort and conference destinations across North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.