NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 12,633 Shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 76.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,633 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $2,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARE. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 102.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4,261.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 13,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 6,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ARE. Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.73.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Alexandria Real Estate Equities this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for ARE to $1.48 from $1.41, a modest upward revision that may be read as a short?term positive signal for quarter?end earnings momentum.

Zacks Research raised its Q4 2026 EPS estimate for ARE to $1.48 from $1.41, a modest upward revision that may be read as a short?term positive signal for quarter?end earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha published a bullish valuation piece arguing ARE represents one of the more compelling opportunities in its coverage universe — that could attract value and long?term income investors looking past short?term estimate volatility. Alexandria Real Estate: One Of The Most Compelling Values In Our Universe

Seeking Alpha published a bullish valuation piece arguing ARE represents one of the more compelling opportunities in its coverage universe — that could attract value and long?term income investors looking past short?term estimate volatility. Neutral Sentiment: MSN ran a roundup on Wall Street analysts’ target prices for ARE; such compilations are informational but typically diffuse immediate directional impact unless they reveal coordinated target moves. What are Wall Street analysts’ target price for Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock?

MSN ran a roundup on Wall Street analysts’ target prices for ARE; such compilations are informational but typically diffuse immediate directional impact unless they reveal coordinated target moves. Negative Sentiment: Zacks issued a series of downward revisions across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q3 2026 cuts, Q1–Q4 2027 cuts and lower FY2026/FY2027 estimates), and maintained a “Hold” rating — the breadth of cuts signals weaker near?term earnings outlook and is likely weighing on the stock.

Zacks issued a series of downward revisions across multiple quarters and fiscal years (Q1–Q3 2026 cuts, Q1–Q4 2027 cuts and lower FY2026/FY2027 estimates), and maintained a “Hold” rating — the breadth of cuts signals weaker near?term earnings outlook and is likely weighing on the stock. Negative Sentiment: The pervasive estimate reductions — including FY2026 guidance moves to ~$6.39 (Zacks) and FY2027 lowered to ~$5.92 — increase uncertainty around growth and cash?flow expectations for this life?science focused REIT, which can pressure valuation multiples and investor sentiment until forecasts stabilize.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman owned 562,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,342,078.08. This trade represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 8,392 shares in the company, valued at $382,675.20. The trade was a 58.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of ARE stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32, a PEG ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.10 and a 52 week high of $105.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is -34.12%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.