Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Stock Position Raised by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,824 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Devon Energy News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations — EPS came in roughly $0.82 and revenue/production topped estimates, with costs down; the result and accompanying commentary emphasized strong cash flow generation. Devon Q4 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Production Increases
- Positive Sentiment: All-stock merger with Coterra announced — management frames the deal as reshaping Devon’s shale scale and return profile, which could boost operational scale and free cash flow per share over time. Devon Energy Coterra All Stock Merger Reshapes Shale Scale And Returns
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increased — company announced a meaningful raise to its dividend (reported ~31% to $0.315/share), supporting yield and shareholder return narrative. Income-focused investors will view this favorably. Devon Energy raises dividend by 31% to $0.315 per share
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade/price-target lift — Wolfe Research raised its price target to $58 and maintained an outperform rating, signaling upside potential from current levels. Wolfe Research adjusts price target on Devon Energy to $58 from $57, maintains outperform rating
- Positive Sentiment: Earnings call flagged a “cash-rich” outlook — management emphasized strong free-cash-flow potential and capital allocation flexibility (supports buybacks/dividends or M&A tailwinds). Devon Energy Earnings Call Flags Cash-Rich Future
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst opinions remain mixed overall — while some firms rate DVN a buy, coverage shows varying views on valuation and the merger/strategy impact, so sentiment isn’t unanimous. Wall Street Analysts See Devon Energy (DVN) as a Buy: Should You Invest? Analysts Conflicted on These Energy Names: Devon Energy (DVN) and Select Energy Services (WTTR)
- Negative Sentiment: New AI/technology risk disclosure — Devon disclosed increased use of AI and emerging tech, flagging heightened regulatory, cybersecurity and performance risks that could create operational or compliance exposure. Devon Energy’s AI Push Brings Efficiency Hopes but Heightened Regulatory, Cybersecurity and Performance Risks
Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6%
Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Devon Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.81.
Devon Energy Profile
Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.
Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.
