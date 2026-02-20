Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Stock Position Raised by NEOS Investment Management LLC

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,964 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,824 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. PFS Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of DVN opened at $44.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.61. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Capital One Financial decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE: DVN) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.