NEOS Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,284 Shares of Humana Inc. $HUM

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 49.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,284 shares during the quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 499 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Humana by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Humana by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Humana by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 10.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $190.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.00. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.61 and a 52-week high of $315.35. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($3.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.01) by $0.05. Humana had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $32.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.16) earnings per share. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Humana has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.000-9.000 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $146.00 target price on Humana in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $322.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Humana from $260.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Leerink Partners decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $267.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.48.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc (NYSE: HUM) is a health insurance company headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, that primarily serves individuals and groups across the United States. The company is best known for its Medicare business, offering Medicare Advantage plans and prescription drug (Part D) coverage, alongside a range of commercial and employer-sponsored group health plans. Humana’s products are designed to cover medical, behavioral health and pharmacy needs for members, with particular emphasis on seniors and Medicare-eligible populations.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Humana provides care-management and wellness services intended to support chronic-condition management, preventive care and care coordination.

