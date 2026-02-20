BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised BTGO to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Wedbush began coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on BTGO in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

BTGO opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. BTGO has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

In other news, COO Jody Mettler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $418,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,500. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward Reginelli sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 539,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,860. This represents a 7.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 436,007 shares of company stock valued at $7,298,757.

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

