EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQPT. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EQPT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on EQPT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

Shares of EQPT stock opened at $33.75 on Tuesday. EQPT has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $35.50.

EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.

