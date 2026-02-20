EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Research Coverage Started at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EQPT. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EQPT in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of EQPT in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EQPT to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of EQPT in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on EQPT in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.
EQPT Stock Up 4.4%
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple brokerages have initiated coverage on EQPT, increasing analyst attention and liquidity which can boost demand and investor interest. Recent initiations include Oppenheimer, Goldman Sachs and Robert W. Baird. Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Coverage Initiated at Robert W. Baird
- Positive Sentiment: Additional firms have also started coverage (KeyCorp, Truist, Citigroup, UBS), broadening analyst coverage and potentially improving sell?side visibility. KeyCorp Initiates Coverage on EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Coverage Initiated at Truist Financial Citigroup Begins Coverage on EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) EQPT (NASDAQ:EQPT) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group
- Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp published multi?quarter earnings estimates that show a recovery trajectory: FY2026 EPS ~ $0.50 and FY2027 EPS ~ $1.22 (with quarter?by?quarter projections). Although KeyCorp rates EQPT “Sector Weight,” the modelled progression from FY2025 losses to positive EPS may help sentiment. KeyCorp estimates via MarketBeat
- Neutral Sentiment: Short?interest data for February is inconsistent (reports show 0 shares and a NaN change vs. prior period). The published days?to?cover is 0.0 days based on average volume — this appears to be a data/reporting error and shouldn’t be interpreted as a genuine shift in short positioning without confirmation from an authoritative short?interest release.
EQPT Company Profile
EquipmentShare.com Inc provides integrated, full-service construction solutions across equipment rental, sales and technology. EquipmentShare.com Inc is based in Columbia, Missouri.
