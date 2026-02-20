Shrub (SHRUB) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $871.62 Thousand

Shrub (SHRUB) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Shrub has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar. Shrub has a market cap of $871.62 thousand and $356.39 thousand worth of Shrub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shrub token can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,767.30 or 1.00479499 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Shrub Profile

Shrub launched on June 22nd, 2024. Shrub’s total supply is 950,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 942,181,551 tokens. Shrub’s official website is shrub.io. Shrub’s official Twitter account is @shrubhq.

Shrub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shrub (SHRUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Shrub has a current supply of 950,000,000 with 942,181,551 in circulation. The last known price of Shrub is 0.00093074 USD and is down -10.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $351,950.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://shrub.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shrub directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shrub should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shrub using one of the exchanges listed above.

